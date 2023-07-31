Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,861 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Highlander Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.08. 1,411,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,385. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.63 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.88.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

