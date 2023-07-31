Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,369.9% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IEUR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 627,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.