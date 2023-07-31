HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDF)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

WonderFi Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WONDF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. WonderFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.46.

WonderFi Technologies Company Profile

WonderFi Technologies Inc owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms, including Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, and Coinberry. It offers crypto asset trading ecosystems comprising a range of products and services, including retail and institutional crypto trading, staking products, and B2B crypto payment processing.

