Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 50,645 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,645 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up about 2.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of Newmont worth $35,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Newmont by 53.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,738,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,985. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.19.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

