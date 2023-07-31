Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

