Insider Selling: Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Director Sells $1,077,136.24 in Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $502.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $518.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $488.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

