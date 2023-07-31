Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) CEO Sells 8,815 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total value of $2,719,163.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,707,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Lithia Motors Trading Up 1.3 %
LAD traded up $3.93 on Monday, hitting $310.56. 293,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,724. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.18 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
