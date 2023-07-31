Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) CEO Sells 8,815 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total value of $2,719,163.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,707,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 1.3 %

LAD traded up $3.93 on Monday, hitting $310.56. 293,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,724. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.18 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

