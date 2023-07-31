Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CFO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephane Biguet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,192,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,981,856. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after purchasing an additional 214,315 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

