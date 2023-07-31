Insider Selling: The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Sells 1,827 Shares of Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $91,404.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,974.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ODP Stock Performance

ODP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.88. 201,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,220. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. ODP had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ODP in the second quarter worth $412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ODP by 12.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in ODP in the second quarter worth $5,936,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ODP by 5,987.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 99,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ODP in the second quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODP. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

About ODP

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.