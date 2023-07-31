Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 180.1% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.00. 5,582,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,653,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.