iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.3% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,283,216,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.16. 2,693,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,605. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.28.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

