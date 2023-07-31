iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Blankinship & Foster LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Blankinship & Foster LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $74.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,975,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,688,080. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

