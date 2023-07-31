iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 31,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.95. 27,258,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,183,422. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

