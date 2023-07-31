iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,588,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

USMV traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $75.34. 2,192,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.79.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.