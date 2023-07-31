iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,427,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,372,826. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

