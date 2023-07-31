Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in July

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment alerts:

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Price Performance

Shares of Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment stock remained flat at $659.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $685.88. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 12 month low of $659.29 and a 12 month high of $713.23.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Company Profile

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) has been listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Section on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8953) as Japan Retail Fund in March 2002. It was the first investment corporation in Japan to specifically target retail property assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.