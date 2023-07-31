Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in July

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2023

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Price Performance

Shares of Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment stock remained flat at $659.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $685.88. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 12 month low of $659.29 and a 12 month high of $713.23.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) has been listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Section on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8953) as Japan Retail Fund in March 2002. It was the first investment corporation in Japan to specifically target retail property assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.