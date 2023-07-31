JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,600 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 654,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCRRF remained flat at $9.47 during trading on Monday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JCR Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

