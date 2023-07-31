Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $68.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.20.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,974 shares of company stock worth $5,135,471 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.