Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,391,500 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 1,601,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 386.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KELTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of KELTF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

