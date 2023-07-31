Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.07 million. Kforce also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.60 to $0.68 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFRC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of KFRC stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,878. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.91. Kforce has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.56 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter worth about $126,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 97.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 289,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 325.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 226,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 420.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 202,506 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $8,959,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

