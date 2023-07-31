LCX (LCX) One Day Volume Hits $204,898.88

LCX (LCX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One LCX token can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. LCX has a market cap of $38.69 million and approximately $204,898.88 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000034 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCX Token is classified as an exchange based utility token and may be used to pay all fees associated with the services offered by LCX AG. The LCX Token can be used as a voucher to pay fees, such as fees for LCX Terminal subscription; fees for custodian solutions LCX Vault; fees for exchange transactions for all crypto assets; exchange fees for fiat-crypto-fiat transactions; processing fees; and other fees within the LCX ecosystem.

The LCX Token has been issued by LCX AG in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations in Liechtenstein. As per legal assessment performed by qualified legal firms, LCX Token can be legally classified as a utility token according to the US, Singapore, European and Liechtenstein law.”

Buying and Selling LCX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

