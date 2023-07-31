Legacy Oil Gas (OTCMKTS:LEGPF) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Legacy Oil Gas (OTCMKTS:LEGPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
Legacy Oil Gas Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Legacy Oil Gas
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Oil Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Oil Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.