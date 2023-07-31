Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Down 23.2% in July

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Lendlease Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LLESY traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568. Lendlease Group has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25.
Lendlease Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lendlease Group
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.