Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Down 23.2% in July

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LLESY traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568. Lendlease Group has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

Lendlease Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.