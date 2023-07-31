Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

LWAY opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.05 million, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.48. Lifeway Foods has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,354,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the first quarter worth $483,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Further Reading

