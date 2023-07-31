Little House Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,765 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after purchasing an additional 709,638 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently commented on HLT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.49. 1,563,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,871. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.39 and a 1-year high of $156.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

