LooksRare Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LooksRare has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $46.27 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 932,298,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 896,757,902 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

