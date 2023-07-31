LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

