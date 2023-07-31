Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) Insider Purchases £24,897 in Stock

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Getley acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,897 ($31,923.32).

Majedie Investments Stock Performance

LON:MAJE opened at GBX 194 ($2.49) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £102.82 million, a PE ratio of -352.73 and a beta of 0.92. Majedie Investments PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 156.80 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223 ($2.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 192.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 202.97.

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

Majedie Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Majedie Investments’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.