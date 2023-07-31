Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) & Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Head to Head Comparison

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Mangoceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 7.74% 3.86% 3.66% Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Mangoceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $5.74 million 1.90 $490,000.00 $0.03 28.33 Mangoceuticals $109,661.00 160.71 -$2.00 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Health Care Organization and Mangoceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mangoceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats Mangoceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, lien representation, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services. It serves self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and others. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

