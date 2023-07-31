Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $180.40

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 180.40 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.37), with a volume of 99907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.65).

Manolete Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.51, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 222.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 239.17. The company has a market capitalization of £80.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2,814.29 and a beta of 0.89.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

