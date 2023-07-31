Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $51.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,257.47. The company had a trading volume of 214,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,980. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,315.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,431.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 13,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 169,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

