Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Trading 14.5% Higher

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Free Report) was up 14.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Minerva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Minerva alerts:

Minerva Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63.

Minerva Increases Dividend

About Minerva

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2601 per share. This is an increase from Minerva’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.59%.

(Get Free Report)

Minerva SA produces and sells fresh meat, livestock, and by-products in South America and internationally. The company is also involved in slaughtering, deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

