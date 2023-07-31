Mplx (MPLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Mplx to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mplx Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mplx has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $86,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 65.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

