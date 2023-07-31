New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy bought 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,811.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,935 shares in the company, valued at $817,921.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,375 shares of company stock valued at $248,751 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

