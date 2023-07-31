New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,353,000 after purchasing an additional 434,666 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 700.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 386,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 338,402 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,351,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,691 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SLYG traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,332. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $82.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.