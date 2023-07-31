NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. One NXM token can now be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00020888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017640 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00014045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,901.73 or 1.00017066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002281 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.