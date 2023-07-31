OMG Network (OMG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.65 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $81.87 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00030231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000713 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

