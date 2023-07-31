Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Up 2.4 %

ONVO stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

About Organovo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Organovo by 20.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Organovo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.