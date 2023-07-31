Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Trading Up 2.4 %
ONVO stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.72.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
