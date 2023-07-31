PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,524 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,642 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,495. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.65.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

