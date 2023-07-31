Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Invests $226,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Baidu by 2,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Baidu by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.76.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $156.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,517. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day moving average is $138.06.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

