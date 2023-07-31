Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IWD traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.57. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

