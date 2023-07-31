Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PGRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.92.
Paramount Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Paramount Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,635. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46.
Paramount Group Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 142.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 335.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paramount Group
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
