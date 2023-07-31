Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.92.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,635. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Paramount Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 142.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 335.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.