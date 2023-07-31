Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 772 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 27.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 8,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 77,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 174,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,578,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.12. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

