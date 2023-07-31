Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 9.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth $957,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 25.1% during the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $162,700.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,039.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,961 shares of company stock worth $1,088,312 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcosa Stock Performance

NYSE ACA traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.18. 159,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,746. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.