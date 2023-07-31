Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.86. 1,227,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

