Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Allstate by 58.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Allstate by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 715,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,245,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $112.68. 889,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,385. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.45. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.58.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

