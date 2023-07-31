Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488,284 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $141,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,928 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.14. 1,985,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,916. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.