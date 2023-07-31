Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,192,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,383,611. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

