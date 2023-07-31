Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $4,232,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 998,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,257,000 after purchasing an additional 210,647 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

TSN traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.72. 6,047,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $56.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

