Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Shares Down 1.5%

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.64 and last traded at $29.80. Approximately 12,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 17,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Simmons assumed coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,477.40.

Persimmon Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

